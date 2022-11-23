Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he accepted small roles to survive

While recalling the journey of becoming an actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Tuesday said that initially, he accepted small roles for survival as he had no other alternative.

He was speaking on the topic - 'Journey as an Actor' at the International Film Festival of India, underway in Goa.

"I was offered small roles which I accepted for survival then. I had no other alternative. But I never got disappointed. It is the difficult time that makes you strong," he said.

He said, "if you have to begin from zero, you have to first unlearn what you have learnt".

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has appeared in some of Bollywood's major films such as 'Black Friday', 'New York', 'Peepli Live', 'Kahani', and 'Gangs of Wasseypur', spoke about struggles and challenges.

Nawazuddin said that after graduating from college, he worked as a chemist in a petrochemical company for a short while. However, to fulfill the dream of becoming an actor, he got associated with theatre.