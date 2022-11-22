Asghari Begum: Late Tabassum's mother who rebelled against religious dogma by embracing Hindu identity

Veteran Bollywood actress Tabassum, who hosted the iconic television series, "Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan" on Doordarshan for two decades, passed away following a massive cardiac arrest last Friday.

Rushed to a private hospital after she suffered chest pain, Tabassum breathed her last around 8.40 p.m.

Tabassum was married to Vijay Govil, the elder brother of the film and television actor Arun Govil - who portrayed the character of Lord Rama in the epic serial "Ramayana" (1987) and previously as King Vikramaditya in another cult serial, "Vikram Aur Betaal" (1985), both made by Ramanand Sagar.