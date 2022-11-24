Complaint filed against Richa Chadha over her 'insensitive' tweet on 'Galwan'

A Delhi-based lawyer on Thursday filed a complaint with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora against Bollywood actor Richa Chadha after her 'Galwan' tweet, in which she reacted to the Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Indian Army is ready to execute orders like taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), went viral on social media.

Sharing a post on the statement by Commander-in-Chief, Northern Command, Richa took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Galwan says hi." However, later, she deleted the tweet.

In his complaint, Advocate Vineet Jindal stated that on November 23, Chadha mocked the Army and its sacrifice.