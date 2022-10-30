Lashkar, Jaish camps see an increase in terrorist activity; major infiltration likely from PoK

Pakistan was recently removed from the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list. The chances of increased cross-border terrorist activities are once again looming.

Sources from intelligence agencies said that in the last few days, there has been a stir in the terrorist training camps and launch pads present in PoK. Terrorists involved with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) are hatching major infiltration plans in India.

According to sources, training camps of such organizations across the border have increased by 50 percent. There has also been an increase in the number of terrorists and more than 200 are trying to infiltrate the country before heavy snowfall.

According to the information, terrorist camps and launch pads have been shifted to many places in the vicinity of the border. Houses along the other side of the border are used as bases for operations.

Apart from this, terrorists are also searching for new routes to infiltrate Indian territory.