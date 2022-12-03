Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Her Kid's Skincare Routine

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

Not all babies, like all adults, have the same skincare routine. Given the many brand taglines, we are all bewildered as to which product to use for our children with a profusion of options accessible on the market. To address these concerns, IANSlife chatted with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Cetaphil brand spokesperson, who revealed her kid's skincare routine.



As a mother, how do you ensure that you use the best skin care products for your children?



KKK: My first priority as a mother is to attend to my children's skincare requirements. Their skin is sensitive and prone to dryness and inflammation. I often choose light, soft, yet efficient skin care products that shield the skin from irritating elements. I also make sure to properly review all the product contents. Confirming that all of the products are the greatest choices for their skin is essential in my opinion.



Do you believe it's a big responsibility to be a brand ambassador for a baby skincare brand, considering mothers are relying on your decisions?



KKK: It is, indeed. As I've already said, being a mother comes with a lot of responsibility, but like any mother, I also want what's best for my children. This line of baby care products from Cetaphil, which has a very soft formula and is filled with natural components, was developed with an eye toward the needs of every kid. Their products are absolutely safe for newborns and devoid of mineral oil and parabens. For both of my children, it has been my go-to skincare brand.



Do you have a unique skincare routine for your children?



KKK: I have a daily skincare routine (twice a day) that includes using natural skincare products that are mild and safe to use on babies. A decent skincare routine should be combined with a healthy diet. Therefore, I make certain that my children are well-fed and get adequate sleep. I also keep track of their physical activities on a daily basis.



What ingredients do you search for when purchasing baby products?



KKK: I look for products that have hydrating elements in them like shea butter, glycerine, and necessary vitamins. For cleansing, I always look for a gentle wash that is free of harsh chemicals and has more natural ingredients. A baby's skin is exceptionally soft and gentle, and it needs utmost care, especially with all the harsh environmental factors.



What advice would you give to new mothers about their baby's skincare?



KKK: Always make informed choices, do your research, check the product ingredients, and consult with your Paediatrician on what works best for your baby. Motherhood is an ongoing learning process. You make mistakes and you learn from them.



How do you strike a balance between job and motherhood as a working mom?



KKK: I agree that it is a challenging task; the key is to plan and seek support from people around you whenever needed. Motherhood is a process; you get a hang of it gradually. I always try to spend quality time with them, I engage with them in various activities like drawing, yoga, swimming, games, school homework, etc. You tend to learn a lot about your kids when you start involving yourself in these day-to-day activities.



What can you tell us about the new Cetaphil campaign, 'Parenting Ki Nayi Parampara'?



KKK: The new Cetaphil campaign narrates the journey of a mother and how she protects her baby and seeks the best care for them. Cetaphil Baby here aims to translate the bond shared between a mother and her child and label Baby Care time as "Cetaphil" time. (SJ/IANS)