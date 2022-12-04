FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Siddhant Chaturvedi To Appear in World Cup Anthem

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who was most recently seen in 'Phone Bhoot', will be soon appearing in the official FIFA World Cup anthem. The anthem directed by X is with Lil Baby and will be released during the FIFA World Cup final.



Lil Baby, is an American rapper who has garnered mainstream fame courtesy of his mixtape 'Perfect Timing'. His debut studio album, 'Harder Than Ever', which was released in 2018, delivered the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 single 'Yes Indeed' with Drake.



Taking to his Instagram on Saturday, Siddhant, who rose to prominence with 'Gully Boy', shared a few pictures from the shoot of the anthem. In the pictures, he can be seen posing with the rapper Lil Baby, wearing a cool red loose T-shirt.



In the caption, he wrote: "FIFA anthem loading... @lilbaby by @directorx."



On the work front, Siddhant will be next seen in 'Yudhra' where he takes on a heavy dose of action and in 'Kho Gye Hum Kahan'. (SJ/IANS)