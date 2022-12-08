Priyanka Chopra received equal pay just once in her film career

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed in an interview that her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series 'Citadel' is the first time she's ever received equal pay as her male co-stars. She has been acting for 20 years.

"I've never had pay parity in Bollywood," Priyanka said in an interview for BBC's 100 Women (via The Independent).

"I would get paid about 10 percent of the salary of my male co-actor. (The pay gap) is large, substantially large. And so many women still deal with that. I'm sure I will too if I worked with a male co-actor now in Bollywood.

"My generation of female actors have asked [for equal pay]," she added. "We've asked, but we've not got it."