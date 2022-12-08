Entertainment

Malaika Arora getting serious about stand-up comedy

Diva Malaika Arora has no qualms about trying her hand at unique things and says she wants to take up stand-up comedy and challenge herself.
Malaika Arora makes her digital debut with 'Moving In With Malaika' on Disney+ Hotstar. She is set to give fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations. (IANS)
NewsGram Desk

Malaika said: "Well, with regards to Films, scripts etc, I'm still unsure whether I want to go down that road yet or not and whether I want to take that plunge... But one thing that really stuck with me was the stand-up part."

She added: "Sumukhi and I had loads of conversations, exchanged multiple voice notes and late night voice recordings. She gave me homework and I practiced it in front of the mirror. You know, if you have to be a stand up comic, you should be ready to laugh at yourself, joke at yourself, and touch upon topics that you may not be comfortable with. That's what I did and I am glad I made this decision and took up this challenge."

Malaika Arora makes her digital debut with 'Moving In With Malaika' on Disney+ Hotstar. She is set to give fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations. (KB/IANS)

malaika arora
stand up comedy
Disney+

