Rajamouli's 'RRR' grabs two Golden Globe nominations





If "Naatu Naatu" gets the final nod, then the trophy will be lifted by music composer M.M. Keeravani as well as playback singers Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.



Keeravani won the award for the Best Original Score on Sunday at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, where Rajamouli was the runner-up for the Best Director prize. The creator of blockbusters, incidentally, was named Best Director at the New York Film Critics Circle awards. The honours are just piling up for "RRR".



'Variety', meanwhile, reports that "The Banshees of Inisherin", a darkly comic story of a shattered friendship set against the backdrop of the Irish civil war, led the nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes. It scored eight nods, including best picture in the musical or comedy genre, as well as for Martin McDonagh's directing and screenplay.



"Everything Everywhere All at Once", an innovative sci-fi fable that unfolds across a multiverse, according to 'Variety', followed close behind with six nominations. "The Fabelmans", Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical examination of his childhood; "Babylon", a Rabelaisian look at Hollywood's silent era; and "Elvis", a biopic of the rock legend, each had five nominations.



A few years ago, nominations for the Globes were seen as a key marker of awards season -- a sign of who was up and who was down in the hunt for Oscars and other trophies, notes 'Variety'.



A steady stream of scandals and celebrity defections has muted that impact, so it's unclear how seriously Hollywood and its cottage industry of awards prognosticators and strategists will take Monday's announcement.