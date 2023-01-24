KGF fame Yash becomes Pepsi's brand ambassador

Youth-centric beverage brand Pepsi, on Tuesday, made a blockbuster announcement that it has signed megastar Yash as its brand ambassador.

Yash, who shattered all geographical boundaries to become a force to reckon with, has had a hugely successful run at the box office.

Sharing his excitement on coming on board as Pepsi's ambassador, the Superstar said, "I am exhilarated to engage with Pepsi and join them as the face of the brand. I believe in living life to the fullest, making the most of each moment, and following my passion unabashedly, which is synonymous with Pepsi's philosophy. A collaboration as exciting as this is a great way to start the new year, and I can't wait for my fans to see me in an all-new avatar!"