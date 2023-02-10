Vivek Agnihotri slams Prakash Raj after criticism of 'The Kashmir Files'

After Prakash Raj, whom he called 'Andhkar Raj', criticized his film 'The Kashmir Files', filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has come out with a harsh response to actor-politician's statements and said his film has given "sleepless nights to urban naxals".

Prakash had recently mocked the filmmaker's claims of the film having a stake in winning an Oscar award.

Agnihotri took to Twitter on Thursday morning and wrote: "A small, people's film #TheKashmirFiles has given sleepless nights to #UrbanNaxals so much that one of their Pidi is troubled even after one year, calling its viewer's barking dogs. And Mr. Andhkaar Raj, how can I get Bhaskar, she/he is all yours. Forever."