Marvel Cinematic Universe: Kevin Feige says 'Spider-Man 4' story locked, 'Blade' films in '10 weeks or so'

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed in a new interview that Tom Holland's fourth 'Spider-Man' movie is being written.

Marvel had one of its biggest hits ever with Holland's third-outing, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' which became the first pandemic release to gross over $1 billion worldwide.

"All I will say is that we have the story," Feige said about Holland's anticipated 'Spider-Man' return to Entertainment Weekly, reports Variety.

"We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now."

Whether Holland will once again team up with 'Spider-Man' actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield remains to be seen. Both actors have expressed interest in returning for a new 'Spider-Man' movie.