'Growling and yelling' for Wolverine has damaged vocal chords: Hugh Jackman

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman, who plays the mutant Wolverine in the 'X-Men' and 'Wolverine' films, has said that the roles required growls that have affected his vocal range.



Jackman, who also has a strong song and dance segment to his career on stage and in films, added that his roaring is to blame for taking something away from his skills, reports Deadline.



The actor said to BBC Radio 4's Front Row: "My falsetto is not as strong as it used to be, and I put that down directly to some of the growling and yelling I did. My teacher at drama school would have been horrified by some of the things I did in Wolverine," he said. "I've done some damage to my voice, through playing Wolverine."



Despite the damage, Jackman will return as Wolverine in the superhero film 'Deadpool 3'. The film is currently in pre-production and is scheduled for a November 8, 2024 theatrical debut. Jackman will join the titular character played by Ryan Reynolds in the film. They first teamed as Wolverine and Deadpool in 2009's 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine'.

(SJ/IANS)