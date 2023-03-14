Telugu star Ram Charan's moving temple travels with him for the Oscars

'RRR' star Ram Charan, who is known to be a very religious man, carries a little portable temple with his favorite deities along with him whenever he travels. The temple went with him even to Los Angeles as he campaigned for the Oscars.

"Wherever I go, my wife and I set up a small temple, It keeps us connected to our energies and India," Ram Charan says in a video he has uploaded on social media. The video shows Ram Charan and his wife Upasana offering prayers to the idols of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman.

Earlier, too, Ram Charan's devout disposition has been appreciated by netizens. He has earlier spoken of his annual Ayyappa deeksha or vows, wherein for 40 days, he only dons black clothes, walks barefoot, and shuns non-vegetarian food. (KB/IANS)