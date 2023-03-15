It took straight 36 days to shoot 'Gaslight' , Starring Sara Ali Khan

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) The shooting of the upcoming psychological thriller 'Gaslight', which stars Sara Ali Khan along with Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh, Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev, was completed in straight 36 days.



Director Pavan Kirpalani, who is known for films such as 'Phobia' and 'Ragini MMS', has an affinity towards the thriller genre. He shot 'Gaslight' at Wankaner Palace in Gujarat on tight schedule and controlled budget.



Talking about this, the director said: "I have shot 'Gaslight' in 36 days and it's safe to say I can shoot a film within controlled budgets and tight schedules. With limited locations and detailed prepping, it is easier to shoot."



He further mentioned: "I spent a month doing workshops with Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh for the film and they did a great job. They made everything look so effortless and helped create that sense of mystery which our shots required."

The trailer kicks off with Sara Ali Khan’s character returning to her ancestral home after a long time. She is greeted by Chitrangda Singh, who appears to be her stepmother. When Sara inquires about her father’s whereabouts, Chitrangda reassures her that he will be back soon and offers to keep her company in the meantime.

However, things start to get strange when Sara begins to have hallucinations and sees her father in various parts of the palace. Despite her attempts to convince those around her, nobody believes her. The trailer also introduces Vikrant Massey’s character, an outsider who is Sara’s father’s close and important associate. As the story progresses, Sara starts to suspect the members of the royal family, including Chitrangda, and even outsiders, such as a police officer played by Rahul Dev, who appears to be close to her stepmother.



Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd. and Akshai Puri and 12th Street Entertainment, 'Gaslight' will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31, 2023.

