Justin Bieber's Justice world tour 2023 ?

'Let Me Love You' hitmaker Justin Bieber has shared an update on his recovery after announcing that he was experiencing facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome last year.

Last year ,



The singer, 29, shared in June last year that he had the condition - which is understood to affect facial nerves - and told fans that he had "full paralysis" on one side of his face, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.



Since the announcement, Justin has performed on some occasions but cancelled a number of tour dates last year and has recently cancelled the remainder of his tour. He now appears to have provided fans with an update on his recovery from the condition -- which he had previously said had left him unable to smile on one side of his face.



Justin took to his Instagram Story recently and shared a video of himself. It showed the performer sitting in a hoodie alongside the caption: "Wait for it..."



'Mirror.co.uk' further states that the Grammy Award winner seems to smile from ear-to-ear at the end of the recently uploaded clip, suggesting that he has regained mobility in his face. The video -- which was shared with his fans on the platform -- had featured the song 'Ice T' by singer-songwriter Tems



Justin announced that he had Ramsay Hunt syndrome last year. He had shared a video on the platform in which he had appeared unable to move one side of his face.

Most people with the condition do recover fully within a few weeks or months. However, some may experience lingering effects, such as facial weakness or muscle twitching.

For Justin Bieber, the road to recovery has been a long one, but he's remained determined to not let his condition hold him back. His resilience and openness about his struggles have inspired many fans, showing that even the biggest stars can face challenges and come out stronger on the other side





