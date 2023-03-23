Hombale Films officially announces 'Kantara 2'

In good news for 'Kantara' fans on Ugadi, which is the Kannada New Year, the makers on Wednesday officially announced the start of work on 'Kantara 2'. The makers had previously announced the prequel for 'Kantara' and now taking the journey ahead, they have started the work on the script.



Taking to social media, Hombale films shared 'KANTARA WRITING BEGINS' creative wishing everybody a happy Ugadi.



"On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi & New Year, we are delighted to announce that the writing for the second part of #Kantara has begun. We can't wait to bring you another captivating story that showcases our relationship with nature. Stay tuned for more updates".