Remembering KK's musical legacy on his first death anniversary

Everyone's upbringing was greatly influenced by KK's music, which taught them a great deal about romance, love, heartbreak, friendship, hope, and many other things. When his voice was played repeatedly on radio stations, it mesmerised not only youngsters but also adults and encouraged listeners to believe in the virtue and power of love.

He passed away on May 31, 2023, one year ago today, leaving behind his timeless music. Thousands of people were greatly shocked by his sudden demise. There have been generations who have grown up humming KK songs, from the CD era to the age of online streaming. His voice frequently helped to lift our spirits during breakups and family disputes.

Even now, many music enthusiasts are moved by his songs like "Dil Kyun Ye Mera," "Yaaron," "Pal," "Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai," and "O Meri Jaan," among others.