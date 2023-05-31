Tribute to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar

India is a land known for its rich history and the remarkable contributions of its brave leaders. Among them, one name stands out - Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. Born on May 31st, 1725, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar was a queen who left a mark on the socio-cultural landscape of India. Each year, on her birth anniversary, the nation comes together to celebrate Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti, paying tribute to her remarkable legacy.

Devi Ahilyabai Holkar was born in the village of Chondi in Maharashtra. At a young age, she was married to Malhar Rao Holkar, who later became the ruler of the state of Indore. After her husband's ultimate demise, Devi Ahilyabai took charge of the kingdom and proved her a capable and compassionate ruler.