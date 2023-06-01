Remembering Nargis Dutt and her unwavering legacy

Actors used to live and breathe acting as an art form in old Bollywood. a period that enthralled audiences everywhere with its exquisite plotlines, performances, and music. This period of Bollywood, which was propelled by fresh talent and strong female actors, set a standard for succeeding generations. On a worldwide scale, it demonstrated just how knowledgeable India is about all aspects of life, including the arts. No discussion of Bollywood's Golden Age would be complete without mentioning Nargis, the spirit of Old Bollywood.

After landing her first role as a young actress in the 1935 film "Talash-E-Haq," she began gradually realising her star potential. She changed her name from Fatima, a Persian word that signifies Narcissus, the daffodil flower, to Nargis after making her debut. Often referred to as "Baby Nargis," this marked the start of a protracted journey in which Nargis helped other women succeed and changed the way that women are portrayed.