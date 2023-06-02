Mani Ratnam : The Gem of Indian Cinema

Mani Ratnam, the renowned filmmaker of Indian cinema, is a name that needs no introduction. With his distinct storytelling style and visually stunning narratives, he has impressed his audiences for decades. Ratnam's contribution to the world of cinema is unparalleled, and his films have left an indelible mark on both Indian and international cinema.

Born on June 2, 1956, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, Ratnam's tryst with filmmaking began with his passion for storytelling. After completing his MBA from Loyola College, Chennai, he explored the world of advertising before making his directorial debut with the Tamil film "Pallavi Anu Pallavi" in 1983. However, it was his critically acclaimed film "Roja" (1992) that brought him name and fame and established him as a director to watch out for.

Known for his versatility, Ratnam has explored various genres throughout his career. Whether it's the intense romantic drama of "Bombay" (1995), the gritty crime thriller of "Guru" (2007), or the socio-political commentary of "Dil Se" (1998), he has consistently pushed the boundaries of storytelling, captivating audiences with his thought-provoking narratives.