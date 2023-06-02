Asscher Cut Diamonds and Five-Star Craftsmanship

By : Boost seo

Have you heard of Asscher cut diamonds? These enticing diamonds, in short, are relatives of the beloved emerald cut. They're in many ways the "step-cut" version of them. Asscher cut diamonds are also frequently known as "square cut diamonds." If you gaze at them from above, they look square in form. If you prefer square shapes over rectangular shapes, these diamonds may be the way to go for you. They encapsulate five-star craftsmanship and excellence in general.

The Unparalleled Craftsmanship of Asscher Cut Diamonds

Asscher cut diamonds, true to the name, were created by an individual called Joseph Asscher. He was a prominent gemstone cutter who created the cut back in 1902. His approach to craftsmanship was extremely meticulous and detail-oriented, and Asscher cut diamonds reflect that level of dedication well. Asscher longed to upgrade the timeless emerald cut. He wanted to upgrade the cut by boosting brilliance levels considerably. How exactly did he accomplish that lofty goal, anyway? He did so by introducing much bigger step facets to the equation, first of all. He did so by making the crown markedly higher. He even reduced the size of the table. The aim behind this was to enhance brilliance substantially.