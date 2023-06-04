OTT releases to watch for in June, 2023

OTT platforms in India produce a wide range of material for viewers each month. In the forthcoming month of June, 2023, many much anticipated OTT releases are expected to be published.



Let's take a look at some of most awaited list:



'Asur 2'



Viewers are anxiously anticipating the second season of this legendary criminal drama series following the success of the previous season. JioCinema will offer this web series starring Arshad Warsi without charge. For an overview of the plot, viewers can watch its first season on the Voot app.



Release Date: June 1



'Mumbaikar'



The plot revolves around the happiness, drama, joy, and romance that Mumbai residents experience on a daily basis.



Release Date: June 2