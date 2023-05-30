JioCinema breaks world record with over 3.2 cr viewers during IPL final

Moreover, on April 17, about 2.4 crore viewers came together to watch M.S. Dhoni's CSK defend against a high-octane run chase from Royal Challengers Bangalore with bated breath at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

This record was set after bettering the one set on April 12 of a peak concurrency touching 2.2 crore, again when Dhoni almost pulled off another heist against Rajasthan Royals.



JioCinema continues to set global benchmarks in the world of digital sports viewing as it clocked over 1,500 crore video views in the first seven weeks of this year's IPL.