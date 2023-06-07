Shilpa Shetty : The Fitness Diva

A big audience of professional women and men, young mothers, and even children are served by Shilpa's fitness guidance and wellness push in addition to her healthy twists on recipes and style cues. The Bollywood superstar regularly provides simple yoga asanas and exercises to maintain a healthy balance in life. As the diva turns 46 but still appears to be only 26 years old, here are 5 instances in which the yoga enthusiast advised us to "Shut Up & Bounce" in a healthy manner, which we believe is the cause of her aging like fine wine.
1. Exciting leg exercise
This week, Shilpa gave the phrase "killer leg workout" a humorous twist by leading fitness enthusiasts in a "open and close squat challenge." That was just the kind of motivation we needed to "break the monotony" and put an end to the weekday blues.
2. Virabhadrasana's mental well-being and stress-relieving properties
Shilpa encouraged viewers to monitor their mental health in light of the many "unsettling things happening all around us" and demonstrated how to reduce stress with Yoga's Warrior Pose I, also known as Virabhadrasana I. In addition to strengthening the immune system, Shilpa was spotted last week advocating for the need for mental "nutrition" in "Shilpa Ka Mantra."
3. Using Mandukasana, or the Yoga Frog Pose, to concentrate on the second brain or "gut feeling"
Shilpa was previously spotted doing the yoga pose Mandukasana, which emphasizes the "second brain" and attracts positive energy, to expel negativity. She claims that because it concentrates on the navel centre, which also happens to be your life-force core and is referred to as the second brain, it is "a very important asana" and "has the ability to give you the energy to combat all weaknesses." Therefore, it is advised to "Go with your gut feeling" (sic).
4. 'Tune out' in the midst of pandemonium by performing the lotus pose or Padmasana in yoga.
After witnessing "complete strangers helping people desperately in need" of Covid resources, Shilpa shared a message of hope and used yoga's Padmasana or lotus stance to encourage followers to "tune out for a while" in the midst of the mayhem. A touching and overwhelmingly generous act was made by the youth who went out to check and deliver oxygen cylinders or refills, medicines, tiffins for patients, hospital beds, and updates on other resources after the healthcare systems in all Indian states collapsed in April amid the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths.
5. Yoga's "GatyaShe insisted, “This flow helps build core strength, stretches the hamstring, tones the abs muscles, and strengthens the muscles of the arms, shoulders, & thighs (sic).” However, she cautioned fans to only stretch as much as their body permits.
If you thought that Shilpa Shetty Kundra had enough responsibilities from upcoming movie shoots to managing a Yoga app named 'Simple Soulful App by Shilpa Shetty', recipe book, vegetable gardening or fitness DVDs, wait till you see her juggle more with uncanny ease. The multi-talented diva also owns a clothing line 'DreamSS' that promises "comfortable and fashionable" women wear which she launched last year in lockdown and we are sure there is no stopping here in the next 46 years to come