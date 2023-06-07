Ekta Kapoor : The queen of controversies

Today is Ekta Kapoor's 48th birthday.Over the years, this daughter of Bollywood actor Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor has drawn a lot of issues, largely connected to the provocative content that she has presented on television and on the OTT platform. She is known for introducing the highly publicized and retrograde saas bahu angle on Indian television.
Prior to Ekta, Indian television serials tended to be lighter and more interested in the everyday lives of ordinary people. On Indian television, comedies, mythologies, and dramas based on eminent authors like Munshi Premchand have aired from Dekh Bhai Dekh to Chandrakanta. Ekta Kapoor, on the other hand, revolutionized everything by bringing in bold content and a traditional Saas bahu drama that, unexpectedly, continues to get significant TRP with melodrama serving as the main draw.
In his prime, Jeetendra was a well-known celebrity. Every time the dashing actor was spotted in public, girls would congregate around him because of his enormous female fan base. Young Ekta was highly possessive of her father, which is why she used to fight every actress that came close to him. Because of this, Jeetendra never brought her along when they were filming.
The Supreme Court criticized the well-known creator of television, movies, and OTT entertainment for contaminating young people's minds with her web series XXX Season 2 that was streamed on her OTT site ALT Balaji. All of the actors, including model Kyra Dutta, were asked to sign a nudity contract before the first season of XXX began production in order to ensure that they would not object to any heated scenes while filming.
Rumours have it that Karan Johar's mother wants to make Ekta her bahu. However, it came out that Karan is gay, thus it was impossible. However, there are rumours that even Ekta like girls, which may be one of the reasons she had a surrogate child, but she never wed a man. Her name has frequently been connected to Mona Singh and Prachi Desai.