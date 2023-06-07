Ekta Kapoor : The queen of controversies

Today is Ekta Kapoor's 48th birthday.Over the years, this daughter of Bollywood actor Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor has drawn a lot of issues, largely connected to the provocative content that she has presented on television and on the OTT platform. She is known for introducing the highly publicized and retrograde saas bahu angle on Indian television.

Prior to Ekta, Indian television serials tended to be lighter and more interested in the everyday lives of ordinary people. On Indian television, comedies, mythologies, and dramas based on eminent authors like Munshi Premchand have aired from Dekh Bhai Dekh to Chandrakanta. Ekta Kapoor, on the other hand, revolutionized everything by bringing in bold content and a traditional Saas bahu drama that, unexpectedly, continues to get significant TRP with melodrama serving as the main draw.