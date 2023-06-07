Swara Bhasker announces her pregnancy with Fahad Ahmad

Actress Swara Bhasker on Tuesday announced that she and her politician husband Fahad Ahmad are all set to welcome their first bundle of joy with a string on pictures.



She took to Twitter posting a picture with her husband and announced the news to her followers. She also shared a glimpse of her blooming baby bump.



"Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless!) as we step into a whole new world! @FahadZirarAhmad #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #OctoberBaby," she tweeted.