Swara Bhasker announces her pregnancy with Fahad Ahmad

Actress Swara Bhasker on Tuesday announced that she and her politician husband Fahad Ahmad are all set to welcome their first bundle of joy with a string on pictures.
Swara Bhasker and Fahad got married in February in court under the Special Marriage Act. The actor announced about her marriage to Ahmad on social media with a video of the couple. (IANS)

NewsGram Desk

She took to Twitter posting a picture with her husband and announced the news to her followers. She also shared a glimpse of her blooming baby bump.

"Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless!) as we step into a whole new world! @FahadZirarAhmad #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #OctoberBaby," she tweeted.

Swara and Fahad got married in February in court under the Special Marriage Act. The actor announced about her marriage to Ahmad on social media with a video of the couple.

In March, they had a series of celebrations with ceremonies, such as mehendi, sangeet and qawwali night events. (IANS/NS)

