The giant wheel festival: A summer funfair to remember

A fun funfair for kids is being put on by the Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai, in partnership with Sony YAY!, a well-known kids channel. This enjoyable activity welcomes kids of all ages and provides a great setting for an indoor fiesta.

The most well-liked indoor location in the city, Dublin Square at the mall, is where the event will take place. There is a virtual reality play area, a picture booth, and other entertaining attractions.



From June 4 to June 11, youngsters visiting Dublin Square will have the time of their lives and create unforgettable summer holiday memories. Kids have a terrific chance to interact with their favourite cartoon characters at the funfair.

To meet with fans, sign autographs, and take pictures, Oggy, Honey & Bunny, Kicko, and Bhoot Boss will be there. There will also be freebies, games, and activities. Kids may play exciting cartoon games with a theme at the funfair and win fantastic prizes.