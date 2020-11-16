Beautifully Dressed Televisions Series For Style Tips

For those of you lucky enough to be traveling abroad, or who live in a part of the country that does see a winter — 'Emily in Paris' should be your new style manual. With its eclectic yet elegant style, a clever mix of high fashion and High Street labels, this is how to shop for the season. Emily even manages to make a pair of wellington boots look like an accessory of desire. But then the costume designer behind this Netflix show is Patricia Field –(of 'Sex and the City' fame).