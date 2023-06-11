What's On Your Audiobooks' List this Month?

BEING LGBTQ



Written by: Sam Wise



Giving a platform to all kinds of people from the LGBTQ+ community, Being LGBTQ+ is a podcast on Audible moderated by Sam Wise featuring interviews of LGBTQIA+ artists, singers, novelists, activists, and filmmakers. Listen to this informative podcast on Audible to stay up to date with the impact created by the LGBTQ+ on the world, with their activism, art, and documentation.



SHIKHANDI AND OTHER QUEER STORIES THEY DON'T TELL YOU



Written by: Devdutt Pattanaik and Narrated by: Rajiv Dadiya



Destined to kill Bhishma during the battle of Kurukshetra in the Mahabharata, Shikhandi who was born as a princess is raised as a boy by her father Drupada. Drupada sought a boon from Mahadeva to be blessed with a son, but instead was given a daughter.

Refusing to believe that Mahadeva would not stick to his promise - Shikhandi was taught all the skills of a male warrior and got married off to a woman.

Discover how this unexpected twist of fate results in the death of a Kaurava at the helm of Shikhandi. This mythological account is tellingly an inspiring triumph of good over evil with queer representation battling stereotypes in an age-old epic. (IANS/NS)