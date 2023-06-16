Bigg Boss OTT season 2 house is 'an art museum of recycled materials'

Featuring recycled elements, plastic bottles have found an all new purpose as they seamlessly blend with the other decorative elements like lamps and chandeliers. This creative decor features artistic sustainability and spirit of innovation. This is further showcased by the design of the entrance and the bedroom to its grand dining area.



Innovation is further shown in the kitchen as it incorporates egg cartons on the walls, adding a touch of quirkiness to its unique shape, design and texture. Kitchen utensils such as spoons, spatulas, and laddles are transformed into captivating art pieces, while the dining area creatively utilises springs and clip hangers, giving a colourful twist to the space.



The bedroom embraces the theme of psychedelia, creating a vibe that is both trippy and fun. The eccentric art style and creative design shows that beauty can emerge even from the most unexpected places.