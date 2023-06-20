'Tarak Mehta' tele-serial bosses booked for alleged sexual harassment



Almost a week ago, one of the actresses had recorded her statement with the police alleging sexual harassment by Modi and others after which the probe started.



However, the accused trio of Modi, Bajaj and Ramani have categorically denied the charges in their statements issued last week.



They also countered the actress' allegations by claiming that she was indulging in vendetta against them as her work contract with the production house had been terminated.



The police have said that the investigations are on in the matter from all angles before further steps are initiated. (IANS/JS)

