Double whammy for Gujarat: After cyclone, rains and waterlogging follow

Gujarat is facing a double whammy of challenges as while still grappling with the devastating impact of Cyclone Biparjoy, rains and waterlogging triggered by the southwest monsoon have posed additional hurdles for the state.

Regions including Rajkot, Devbhoomi Dwarka, and Jamnagar experienced downpours, leading to road closures and widespread waterlogging. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning, cautioning that heavy rainfall would persist in parts of Gujarat until June 30.

The recent showers drenched 82 talukas across the state, with Ghogha in Bhavnagar recording the highest rainfall at 75 mm. Barwala in Botad received 44 mm, Amreli 42 mm, and Bhavnagar 41 mm, among other areas. Last year, the southwest monsoon entered Gujarat on June 13, two days ahead of the expected date of June 15. However, this year's onset faced further delays, heightening apprehensions among the agricultural community.