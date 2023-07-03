Wiz Khalifa on the mend and getting back on his feet after pelvis injury

American rapper Wiz Khalifa had posted two videos showing fans he was on the mend after his pelvis injury.

However, the rapper has recently started rehearsing again showing that he is getting back on his feet.

According to TMZ, the rapper is currently back on his feet and conducting rehearsals -- a sharp improvement from the video of him painfully plodding around his house.

Back in June 24, the rapper had posted a video of himself on Twitter and wrote: “Small rip in the cartilage of my pelvis but I’ll be right back."