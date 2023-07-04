Kichcha Sudeep goes demonic in bloody teaser for ‘Kichcha 46’

Tollywood star Sudeep will be walking the path of the lone wolf, carving out a bloody path as he walks in the footsteps of a demon, in his upcoming action-thriller film tentatively titled ‘Kichcha 46’.

The teaser of the upcoming film, which was unveiled on Sunday, reveals nothing of the plot but only ignites more curiosity and amps up the hype, as we see Sudeep sitting in the back of a bus riding in night time pulling bullets out of his body and drinking whiskey.