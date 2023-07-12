Britney's tell-all memoir 'The Woman in Me' set for October 24 Release

Britney Spears has set a date and revealed the title for her upcoming, much buzzed-about memoir, says 'Variety'. Titled 'The Woman in Me', it is slated for release on October 24, according to 'People' magazine, which first reported the news.

'The Woman in Me' will be published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. Spears landed the massive publishing deal for a tell-all last February, just a few months after her conservatorship was terminated.

At the time, a source close to Spears told 'Variety' that the book is said to provide the pop star's accounts of and commentary on her rise to fame, her music career and her relationship with her family.