'Shubhaarambh', says Kartik as he begins shoot for 'Chandu Champion'

After 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', Kartik Aaryan is all set for the "most challenging" journey of his career, 'Chandu Champion', an upcoming sports drama.

The 32-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared an all smiling picture with director Kabir Khan.

In the photo, Kartik can be seen sitting down on a treadmill, wearing a blue and black checkered sweater, black joggers, a white beanie cap and is pointing a finger up in the air.

Kabir is seen sitting next to him, donning a black t-shirt and blue pants, with a clapboard in his hand, wherein it's written 'Chandu Champion Take 1 Shot 1'. The director-actor duo can be seen smiling at each other.