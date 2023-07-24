Govt asks CBFC to remove all controversial scenes from Oppenheimer: Sources

The government has asked the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to remove the controversial scenes from the recently released 'Oppenheimer', based on the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, who is known as the father of the atomic bomb, sources said on Monday.
According to sources, the government has asked the CBFC to remove all the controversial scenes from the movie.
The film 'Oppenheimer' released last week and is based on the life of Robert Oppenheimer, who had a connection with the Hindu holy scripture Bhagavad Gita.
A scene from filmmaker Christopher Nolan's recent release 'Oppenheimer' starring Cillian Murphy which features the actor reading a line from the Bhagavad Gita while getting intimate with fellow actress has angered many in India leading to protests.
The CBFC passed the film in India with a U/A certificate, the film has a sex scene between Cillian Murphy as Robert Oppenheimer and Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock.
According to sources, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has also taken an uncompromising stance and demanded absolute accountability from CBFC.
As per sources, Thakur has taken serious action against the objectionable scene in the movie and has instructed the censor board to get deleted the scene without any delay.
The source also said that action could be initiated against some officials of the censor board, who are seen as responsible for clearing the movie.
Earlier, Uday Mahurkar, Information Commissioner, sharing a press release by the 'Save Culture Save India Foundation', said, "One is perplexed as to how the CBFC could approve the film with this scene.” (IANS/NJ)