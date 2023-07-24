Govt asks CBFC to remove all controversial scenes from Oppenheimer: Sources

The government has asked the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to remove the controversial scenes from the recently released 'Oppenheimer', based on the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, who is known as the father of the atomic bomb, sources said on Monday.

According to sources, the government has asked the CBFC to remove all the controversial scenes from the movie.

The film 'Oppenheimer' released last week and is based on the life of Robert Oppenheimer, who had a connection with the Hindu holy scripture Bhagavad Gita.

A scene from filmmaker Christopher Nolan's recent release 'Oppenheimer' starring Cillian Murphy which features the actor reading a line from the Bhagavad Gita while getting intimate with fellow actress has angered many in India leading to protests.