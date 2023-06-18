The top 5 must-watch movies in the Pride Month

It is the perfect time to check out the wide variety of LGBTQ+ films in honour of Pride Month. Over the years, the film industry has produced several exceptional queer-centred films that have touched viewers, prompted discussions, and helped to advance an inclusive culture.

These five movies are a must-watch for everyone who identifies with this community or who considers themselves an ally and captures the universal language of love in a beautiful way.



'Paris is Burning' (1990)



The breakthrough film 'Paris is Burning' by Jennie Livingston offers a vibrant and compelling glimpse of New York City's ball culture in the late 1980s. In the ballroom scene, the film shows the inventiveness, persistence, and sense of community among Latino and Afro-American LGBTQ+ individuals. The movie not only champions the idea of uniqueness, but it also highlights the issues brought on by the intersectionality of identities.