Ali Fazal on ‘The Underbug’ at IFFM: The film is experimental in all the right ways

Actors Ali Fazal and Hussain Dalal-starrer 'The Underbug' will be premiering at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2023. The psychological horror film, directed by Shujaat Saudagar, will be having a special screening at the festival.

'The Underbug' made its world premiere at the illustrious Slamdance Film Festival where they won the Grand Jury Prize for Best Film.

Ali said, "We are thrilled to have 'The Underbug' being showcased at the esteemed Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Our first outing with the film was a stellar success and it’s personally a film that is close to my heart.”

“It’s one heck of a trip and a genre I have never done before, and I’m so proud to be a part of it. The film is experimental in all the right ways and it’s thrilling that a whole new set of audiences at the festival will witness the film.”