A Light-hearted Dare Game Leads to Skeletons Tumbling Out of the Closet in '1001 Nunakal'

The trailer of the upcoming Malayalam film '1001 Nunakal' promises a gripping narrative which slowly unravels as a social gathering for a wedding anniversary celebration takes an unusual turn, exposing dark secrets.

It tells the story of a couple, in the aftermath of an apartment fire, left with no place to go, They find solace in the kindness of their friend Vinay, as they seek refuge in his mansion in Dubai. During their stay, Vinay suggests that the couple stay over for one more night to celebrate their wedding anniversary.