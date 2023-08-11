Ayushmann on 'Dream Girl 2': 'It's too difficult to play a woman'

Versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be seen in an avatar of a woman in 'Dream Girl 2', said that he has realised that it is "too difficult" to be a woman and play a woman.

Ayushmann, who was present in the national capital for the launch of the song 'Dil Ka Telephone 2.0' from 'Dream Girl 2' spoke about the movie, the preparations and challenges he went through for this role, etc.

It was a challenging role for Ayushmann considering he constantly had to switch between the two roles of Karam and Pooja, while all along ensuring the punches and comic timing hit the right note.

Talking about the same, he said during media interactions: "The 2.0 version of 'Dream Girl' is not just about the voice, its also about the 'being'. Its transformation, look, and after shooting for this film I have realised it's too difficult to be a woman. (Ladki bannaa bahot mushkil hai, or Ladki hona usse bhi jyada mushkil). Its all for feminism."

He said the movie is lot of fun, there is no deep message in this, it is just fully entertaining and laugh out loud moments in the film. "I loved playing a woman in the film."

Ayushmann also launched the PVR IMAX, the only standalone theatre in India at Delhi's iconic Priya Cinema. Present at the event was Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX Limited, and his son Aamer Bijli, Lead Specialist- International Film Marketing, PVR INOX Ltd.

The state-of-the-art cinema will feature IMAX with Laser technology, a next generation laser projection and multi-channel sound system exclusive to IMAX theatres for a truly immersive experience.