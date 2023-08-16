Dino James: 'Nothing fills me with pride more than putting India on global map through my music'

Musician Dino James has wished Happy Independence Day and added that rap is the representation of the new India.

Dino James from 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' said: "Music, for me, is more than just a symphony of sounds; it's a portal to my soul, a canvas upon which I paint my intricate emotions, stories, and experiences. Independence Day is not just a date on the calendar; it's the cadence of the collective struggle and triumph of our heroes."

He said that as a rapper, he weaves threads of his diverse cultures into verses.

"As a rapper, I weave the threads of our diverse culture into verses that echo the spirit of India. My rap is the representation of the new India. Nothing fills me with pride more than putting India on the global map through my music. Happy Independence Day, India!"

Television actress Samridhii Shukla, who essays the role of Saavi in 'Saavi Ki Savaari' in the Colors show, shared why Independence Day is important.