Shilpa Shetty reveals she listens to Gurdas Maan's songs while working out

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has revealed that she listens to singer and songwriter Gurdas Maan’s songs while working out, saying that it fills one with energy.

In the upcoming episode of talent reality show, 'India's Got Talent- Season 10' the legendary Gurdas Maan, affectionately known as 'Maan Saab' will grace the stage.

The maestro whose resounding voice has graced the music industry with numerous chart-toppers, is all set to witness the prowess of the Top 14 contestants.

Shilpa shared she listens to Gurdas Maan’s songs while working out.

“I have been married into a Punjabi family and have become half Punjabi myself. I've been a fan of Gurdas Ji, even before, but the depth of your songs' meanings was explained to me by my husband. He is a huge fan of yours. We listen to your songs even in the gym, and it fill us with energy,” shared the ‘Baazigar’ fame actress.