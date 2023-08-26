Sukriti-Prakriti collaborate with Mellow D and Upside Down for 'Over You'

Singers and sisters Sukrit and Prakriti Kakar have joined forces with Mellow D and Upside Down for a new song 'Over You', which delves deep into the realms of heartbreak and healing through music.

Talking about their latest release, ‘Over You’, Sukriti-Prakriti Kakar shared: “It's incredibly exciting to bring back an urban heartbreak track for our fans. This time, we aimed to deliver a fresh SuPra experience.”

"And by teaming up with Mellow D and Upside Down, we've seamlessly integrated a tale of healing into a melodic canvas. 'Over You' is a heartfelt creation, and we genuinely hope it provides comfort to those who've braved the journey of heartbreak."