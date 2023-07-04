Slipknot singer Corey Taylor says he won't be able to maintain vocal quality by his 50s

He admitted: “The travel out here (in Europe) is exhausting; the food is horrible; so, it makes it hard to do that. But as long as I can keep at it, that’s at least what I wanna do. So, yeah, it is what it is.”

He added that when the time comes for him to step down as frontman, he will help the band look for a replacement singer.

“This band has always been bigger than the sum of its own parts. And it was hard moving on without Paul (Gray) It was hard moving on when we had to part ways with Joe (Joey Jordison)."



"It’s always been hard when the original nine ceases to be the original nine, but at the same time, the ones who are here are here because we love it, and we’ve always gotten something out of it. I’ve said it since day one — if I didn’t want to do Slipknot, I wouldn’t do it. And I think I’ve proved that. The reason I stick around is because I want to do it.” he said.

"There’s still something in my heart and my soul that needs it. I don’t know if that’s good or bad. Obviously, psychotherapy will help me out with that s***. But at the same time, it’s… it’s once in a lifetime, man."