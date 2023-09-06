Teachers' Day: From Mom to Rahul Dravid, 5 Teachers who Impacted Vikrant Massey

Actor Vikrant Massey, who is known for 'Lootera', 'Dil Dhadakane Do' and 'Mirzapur', has revealed the 5 most impactful teachers who have played an important role in shaping him up, on the occasion of Teacher's Day on Tuesday.

These teachers include his Hindi professor, his mother, filmmaker-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, his school principal and Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid. All of them, whom Vikrant considers his gurus, have been a part of the actor's journey and have had a profound impact on him.

The actor listed his 5 teachers as he expressed his gratitude towards them.

"1. D.N Singh Sir (My Hindi language professor) Taught me the virtue of discipline. Always taught us that discipline is destiny.