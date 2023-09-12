Mita Vashisht named chairperson for implementing Haryana’s film policy

The Haryana government on Tuesday announced the appointment of actress Mita Vashisht as the Chairperson of the governing council established to oversee the implementation of the Haryana Film and Entertainment Policy.

The position fell vacant after the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik, who was initially appointed as the first Chairman of the governing council.

Mita Vashisth brings a wealth of experience to this role, having acted in over 40 films, numerous television serials, web series, and theatre productions.

In addition, the Administrative Secretary of the Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture Department will be the co-chairman of the council, while the Director General of the department will be the member secretary.

(IANS/SR)