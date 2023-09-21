Britney Spears 'not ready' to sit for TV interview for heartbreaking reason

Pop icon Britney Spears was offered several big money opportunities to talk about her staggering life, including an offer from Oprah Winfrey, to promote her memoir ‘The Woman In Me’.

US TV networks and even streamers all tabled huge bids to get time with the pop superstar either for specials or one off in depth profile shows surrounding her upcoming memoir, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’. Publishers Simon & Schuster were keen to see Spears make media appearances to promote the release, which cost them over $ 14 million.

But Spears "is just not up to that kind of interaction with a professional interviewer or journalist" a Los Angeles business associate exclusively told ‘Mirror.co.uk’. A business associate of Spears claimed: "Britney is just not in the right space to sit down for a full scale interview to address many areas of her memoir. Firstly she doesn't like to be face to face with a TV camera anymore dealing with questions. On top of that the questions will be about the revelations in her book.”