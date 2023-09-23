Amit Sadh concludes month-long bike journey covering 5,288 km

Actor Amit Sadh, who decided on taking a break from his hectic work schedule, just concluded his month-long motorcycle trip around India, covering a total of 5,288 km.

Sadh, talking about his journey, said that embracing the unknown can help in discovering our true self.

Embarking on the journey with a motto that resonates with the hearts of bikers worldwide, "Motorcycles Saved My Life," Amit Sadh kicked off his journey from Khar, Mumbai and ended it at the beautiful valleys of Leh, Ladakh.

The ride was more than a break for the actor, an introspective journey which redefined his own definitions of adventure, culture, and personal transformation.

Talking about his trip, the 'Breathe' actor said: "I believe that life is an incredible journey, much like my month-long bike adventure across India. It's not just about the destinations we reach, but the experiences we gather along the way, the people we meet, and the cultures we embrace."

"Every twist and turn in the road is an opportunity for personal transformation. And just like the motto - 'Motorcycles Saved My Life' - embracing the unknown can lead us to discover the true essence of our own existence," he added.

His gargantuan trip included many stops, some which include: Balasinor, Ahmedabad, Palanpur, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Delhi, Theog, Sangla, Kaza, Jispa, Padum, Kargil, Leh, Tso Moriri and Hanle.